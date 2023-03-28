Kenya: Tension Remains High in Perceived Azimio Strongholds as Police Battle Protestors

Nairobi — Tension remains high in perceived Azimio strongholds in parts of Kenya's Capital Nairobi as pockets of protestors engage police in running battles.

Kibra and Mathare areas witnessed incidences of violence for the better part of Monday morning when protestors hurled stones at police who responded in some instances by lobbing teargas canisters at them.

Journalists covering the protests had a hard time and were not spared as a Knife-wielding gang attacked a Citizen TV vehicle in Kibra, Nairobi.

Reports indicate some of the scribes have lost their phones, wallets and other valuables.

A spot check by Capital FM news revealed that most shops in Kibera and its environs remained closed.

Heavy police presence was also witnessed in the perceived violent prone areas while security was heightened in parts of Nairobi CBD.

In Railways Area, which witnessed incidences of violence, it was business as usual as police could be seen manning different parts of the country.

The Kenyatta International Conference Centre, the main meeting point for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition's protest last week, was relatively quiet, with little activity and low security personnel presence.

In last week's protest within the CBD anti-riot police officers and undercover cops thwarted the attempts by Azimio leaders including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to access the facility after they deployed teargas canisters and arrested some of them.

A spot check by Capital FM news indicated that as at 12:30 pm there was little activity in KICC and its environs with low presence of security personnel.

The number of people within the CBD was significantly higher compared to a similar time last week.

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga led his supporters in the anti-government protests later today in bid to pressure President William Ruto's government to address high cost of living and electoral reforms.

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police maintained that his office has not authorized any form of protest in the country.

However, the Opposition have maintained that they do not require the permission of police to picket peacefully.