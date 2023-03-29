Togo: Visit of David Malpass to Togo

28 March 2023
Togonews (Lomé)

The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, will embark on an official visit to Niger and then Togo from March 29th to April 1st, 2023.

The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, will embark on an official visit to Niger and then Togo from March 29th to April 1st, 2023, to discuss strengthening security and peace, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, access to energy, and the importance of education, among other regional and global priorities.

In Togo from March 31st to April 1st, Mr. Malpass will discuss strategic intervention areas in the country with President Faure Gnassingbe.

The discussions will focus on education, agriculture, including emergency response to food insecurity in West Africa, digital development, and social protection. David Malpass will also address efforts to strengthen resilience and inclusive growth in the Gulf of Guinea countries.

