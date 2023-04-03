Kenya: DP Gachagua Urges Kenyans to Resume Work Following Cancellation of Azimio Protests

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to resume their normal working routine following the cancellation of the Azimio anti-government protests.

While lauding Kenyans for their resilience in the face of challenges, Gachagua expressed confidence in the country's economic recovery.

"With the calling off of the demonstrations and violence, I urge all Kenyans to go back to work and resume their businesses with vigour and alacrity," Gachagua said Monday.

Despite the cancellation of the protests, DP Gachagua warned that some criminal elements may still lark.

He stated that security agencies in the country are on high alert to counter any cases of insecurity that may arise.

"Aware that hooligans who were set to take advantage of the chaos to loot and steal could still be prepared to continue, our security officers are vigilant and on full alert," he said.

On Sunday, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga suspended countrywide demonstrations set for Monday.

This is after he accepted President William Ruto's proposal for bi-partisan parliamentary process on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners' recruitment.