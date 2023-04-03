Kenya: IGAD Lauds Ruto, Raila for Readiness to Engage in Dialogue

Nairobi — The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Workneh Gebeyehu has lauded President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga for giving dialogue a chance to resolve challenges facing the country.

Workneh said in a Twitter post that the move is a step in the right direction in preserving the country's unity and stability.

"I congratulate President William Ruto and Raila Odinga for their readiness to engage in dialogue to resolve differences on national issues through peaceful means and preserve Kenya's unity and constitutional order. Hongera wa Kenya!,"

His statement came hours after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga suspended countrywide demonstrations.

The decision came after Odinga accepted President Ruto's proposal for bi-partisan parliamentary process on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners' recruitment.

"I urge my brother Raila Odinga, and the opposition, to call off the demonstrations, and to give this bipartisan approach a chance for us to take the country forward," Ruto said Sunday in his state of the nation address.

Odinga has called for protests every Monday and Thursday, accusing Ruto of robbing him off last year's election and for failing to address the high cost of living.