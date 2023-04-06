Ethiopia: Tigray Leader Getachew Reda Names New Cabinet as Peace With Ethiopia Holds

Cape Town — The newly-appointed president of Tigray's interim administration Getachew Reda unveiled a new cabinet on April 5, 2023 which will lead the political transition in the region.

Reda was appointed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as leader of Tigray's interim administration two weeks ago.

The new cabinet comprises 27 members including two military commanders - General Tsadkan Gebretensae and Lieutenant-General Tadesse Werede who will also serve as the two vice presidents of the Tigray region. The two led the Tigray forces in the two-year-long war against the Ethiopian national army and the allied Eritrean soldiers. General Gebretensae will serve in the cabinet secretariat (cluster) for decentralisation and democratisation, while Lieutenant-General Tadesse will head the secretariat for peace and security.

The new cabinet is dominated by TPLF members but includes two members of a Tigrayan opposition party, National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona), the East African reports.

The interim administration was established in accordance with the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa in November 2022, between the Ethiopian federal government and TPLF.