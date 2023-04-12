Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Italy's PM Due in Ethiopia for Two Days Official Visit

Addis Abeba- Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay a two-day official visit on 14 and 15 to Ethiopia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "strengthening humanitarian and development assistance support to Ethiopia" will be at the top of PM Giorgia's agenda. "Ideas will also be exchanged on regional, continental, and global issues of common concern," MoFA said.

She is expected to meet with high-level Government officials from Ethiopia and the African Union.

PM Abiy Ahmed visited Italy in March this year where the two Prime Ministers, accompanied by their delegation, discussed the various issues regarding the Ethio-Italian cooperation and partnership.

Following PM Abiy's visit Italy has provided £182 million in aid to Ethiopia and signed a joint declaration for a three-year development cooperation program in favor of Ethiopia.

The former minister for youth in then Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's cabinet, Prime Minister Giorgia had headed the breakaway far-right nationalist Brothers of Italy Party since 2014 until her election to the premiership in September 2022.