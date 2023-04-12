Ethiopia: PM Abiy Confers With Deputy PM & Foreign Minister of Slovenia

12 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon on ways of deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The prime minister wrote on his social media page that: "Productive discussions held today with Deputy Prime Minister Tanja Fajon on Ethio-Slovenia bilateral relations."

A high-level delegation led by Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is in Ethiopia for a three day official working visit.

Her delegation met various senior government officials including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen.

The visit is aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries, also in the light of the imminent opening of the Slovenian Embassy in Addis Ababa.

