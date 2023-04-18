Senegal Musician Baaba Maal Named UN Ambassador on Desertification

Baaba Maal, the renowned Senegalese singer-songwriter, has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification, as reported by The Associated Press.

Maal has been actively involved in climate change and refugee activism and has been working with various U.N. family organizations to address development challenges in Africa since 2003.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Maal expressed his belief in empowering young people and women. He emphasized the need to address desertification in Africa, particularly in his region, which is in close proximity to the desert. Maal explained that the impact of desertification has forced people to migrate to big cities, where there are limited opportunities, and sometimes take dangerous routes, such as crossing the desert or taking boats to other countries.

He acknowledged that many lives have been lost as a result of these challenges. In addition to his advocacy efforts, Maal recently released his latest album, Being, after a seven-year hiatus.

He is set to headline at the Barbican in London for the first time in 20 years on May 30, 2023.