Ethiopia, France Holding 3rd Economic Bilateral Committee

A street scene in Addis Ababa, capital city of Ethiopia.
19 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Finance and Embassy of France are holding the 3rd French-Ethiopian General Committee of the Joint Declaration of Intent on the Promotion of Economic Development in Ethiopia, a press release the embassy sent to ENA said.

This year, the 3rd French-Ethiopian General Committee will include a closed discussion between Ethiopian government officials and select French companies to discuss key investment challenges and solutions, according to French Embassy in Ethiopia

The statement added they will also discuss on how can French companies support Ethiopian economic transformation, focusing on the renewable energies sector and presentation of the Ethio-French Business Club's (CAFÉ) latest Business Climate Report based on a study conducted from September to December 2022 among more than 50 French companies.

This will be followed by an open discussion on the way to address identified issues and improve the collaboration between the public and private sectors. Various key institutions from both countries will be represented on this committee, it said.

Higher government officials of Ethiopia including State Minister of Finance, Eyob Tekalign among others and Ambassador of France to Ethiopia, Rémi Maréchaux attended the meeting.

The French-Ethiopian General Committee was established following French President Macron's State visit to Ethiopia in March 2019, the statement said, adding that both governments agreed to hold a bi-annual general committee to promote Ethiopia's economic development and bilateral economic ties.

