Ethiopia: Deputy PM & FM Demeke Confers With Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister

18 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonen held discussion today with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, Péter Szijjártó.

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, who arrived in Addis Ababa for an official visit, held talks with various government officials.

Today, he discussed with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonen on issues in order to strengthen multifaceted cooperation and ties between Hungary and Ethiopia.

The two sides also discussed ways of deepening bilateral and multilateral diplomatic ties.

Ethiopia and Hungary have more than six decades of diplomatic relations and bilateral cooperation, it was indicated.

These multifaceted relations between the two countries are closely linked, especially to economic, political, educational and cultural relations.

