Burundi: Former Burundian Prime Minister Bunyoni Arrested

Burundi's Public Prosecutor, Sylvestre Nyandwi, announced that Gen. Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, the country's former prime minister, is in police custody.

On April 19, Bunyoni was reported missing following a police search at his house as part of investigations that were ongoing.

Nyandwi said in a statement released on April 23, that the warrant to search his home was issued because of the information revealed about crimes that may have been committed, involving Bunyoni.

"Other evidence that shows the crimes he committed are being collected so that he can be presented to the public prosecutor of the Republic who will also make a decision according to the law."

He indicated that Bunyoni was arrested at Nyamuzi, Kabezi Municipality of Bujumbura on April 21.

In September 2022, President Evariste Ndayishimiye sacked Bunyoni from office and replaced him with Gervais Ndirakobuca.

The Burundian office of prime minister was abolished in 1998, and reinstated in 2020 when Ndayishimiye assumed office and appointed Bunyoni.

His dismissal came at a time when there were political tensions in the country, with President Ndayishimiye warning government officials against any move of carrying out a coup d'état.

Bunyoni is a former police chief and had been in office as prime minister for two years. He had also served as Minister for Internal Security during late president Pierre Nkurunziza's regime.