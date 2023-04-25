Burundi: Former PM's Arrest Linked to 'Undermining Security, Economy'

24 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

The spokeswoman for Burundi's Supreme Court has revealed that Gen. Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was arrested for allegedly undermining national security, sabotaging the proper functioning of the national economy and improper personal interests.

Agnes Bangiricenge was addressing the media in Chibitoke Province on Monday, April 24, stating that Bunyoni is being held at the National Intelligence Service (SNR).

After being reported missing for a few days following a home search by the Police, Bunyoni was found in Nyamuzi, Kabezi Municipality of Bujumbura on April 21.

In September 2022, President Evariste Ndayishimiye sacked Bunyoni from office and replaced him with Gervais Ndirakobuca.

The Burundian office of prime minister was abolished in 1998, and reinstated in 2020 when Ndayishimiye assumed office and appointed Bunyoni.

His dismissal came at a time when there were political tensions in the country, with President Ndayishimiye warning government officials against any move of carrying out a coup d'état.

Bunyoni has been under United States sanctions since 2015 over his alleged role in violating human rights during violence sparked by late President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in office.

He is a former police chief and had been in office as Prime Minister for two years. He had also served as Minister for Internal Security during Nkurunziza's regime.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.