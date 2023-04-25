Burundi: Former PM's Arrest Linked to 'Undermining Security, Economy'

The spokeswoman for Burundi's Supreme Court has revealed that Gen. Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was arrested for allegedly undermining national security, sabotaging the proper functioning of the national economy and improper personal interests.

Agnes Bangiricenge was addressing the media in Chibitoke Province on Monday, April 24, stating that Bunyoni is being held at the National Intelligence Service (SNR).

After being reported missing for a few days following a home search by the Police, Bunyoni was found in Nyamuzi, Kabezi Municipality of Bujumbura on April 21.

In September 2022, President Evariste Ndayishimiye sacked Bunyoni from office and replaced him with Gervais Ndirakobuca.

The Burundian office of prime minister was abolished in 1998, and reinstated in 2020 when Ndayishimiye assumed office and appointed Bunyoni.

His dismissal came at a time when there were political tensions in the country, with President Ndayishimiye warning government officials against any move of carrying out a coup d'état.

Bunyoni has been under United States sanctions since 2015 over his alleged role in violating human rights during violence sparked by late President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in office.

He is a former police chief and had been in office as Prime Minister for two years. He had also served as Minister for Internal Security during Nkurunziza's regime.