Nigeria: World Malaria Day - Tackling Prevalence of Malaria in Nigeria

Malaria is one of the most prevalent human infections worldwide. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals that nearly half of the world's population is at risk of malaria.

According to the World Malaria Report, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Republic of Tanzania and Niger - account for half of all malaria deaths worldwide, and Nigeria taking the lead with (31.3 per cent).

Fortunately, despite the alarming numbers, there has been a significant decrease in the number of malaria patients and deaths in Africa, especially in Nigeria. Statistics from the Nigeria Malaria Indicator Survey show that there continues to be a year-on-year decrease in the number of malaria cases.

The decrease can be attributed to the Nigerian government's conscious efforts towards eradicating the disease by implementing relevant policies and ensuring that young children and pregnant women, who are most vulnerable to the disease are protected.

A good example of this is President Muhammadu Buhari's recently launched End Malaria Council (EMC), with Aliko Dangote as chairman, to eliminate malaria in Nigeria within the next eight years.

International bodies and organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO), Christian Aid, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are also working hand-in-hand to eradicate malaria in Nigeria.

Commendably, private organisations and individuals in Nigeria, are also at the forefront of this fight against Malaria in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Malaria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A great example is the Y'ello Doctor initiative by the MTN Foundation. Currently in its third phase, the project is aimed at providing support to the Nigerian Primary Health Care (PHC) system through the use of mobile medical trucks. The trucks are fully equipped with medications required for the treatment of regular basic diseases like diarrhoea, respiratory tract infection, hepatitis and malaria.

The 2021 Nigeria Malaria Indicator Survey (NMIS) was implemented by the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, of MTN Foundation revealed that over the years, the Y'ello Doctor has been deployed to different states across Nigeria to provide access to basic healthcare for those in rural areas.

She added that within the last year, the Y'ello Doctor has treated over 9,000 malaria cases across the six states (Anambra, Gombe, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, and Rivers states), where the mobile trucks are currently operating.

This is a great step towards tackling the prevalence of malaria in Nigeria, and also ensuring that the mortality rate attributed to malaria in Nigeria is greatly reduced.

As we celebrate World Malaria Day today, it is imperative for everyone to remember that Nigeria still has a long way to go in the eradication of malaria. It is important that individuals in Nigeria also participate in ensuring the reduction and eradication of malaria, by avoiding mosquito breeding grounds within our surroundings, using insecticide-treated nets to protect those at risk of malaria and indoor residual spraying where appropriate. Like the World Health Organisation has prescribed, the most effective way to eradicate malaria is simply by prevention