Ghana Marks World Malaria Day in Accra

Continued investment and transformative innovations are critical to realising the malaria elimination goal of Ghana, the Chief of Staff, Mrs FremaAkosuaOseiOpare has said.

According to her, there was the need to mobilise resources domestically and internationally to augment existing resource streams including donor contributions to close the national funding gap.

She stated these at the annual "World Malaria Day" celebrations held in Accra yesterday on the theme 'Invest, Innovate and Implement.'

"This needs to be done urgently by expanding our networks and strengthening our partnerships. Without adequate resources, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to deliver on the goal and objectives of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan," she explained.

The Chief of Staff stated that this year's theme was a clarion call on what the country had already begun to champion; galvanising all the needed support and resources for a malaria-free nation despite the numerous challenges.

"It is a call to collectively raise our voice in unison to keep malaria high on the health and development agenda, raise a sense of urgency and communicate the optimism for what we can achieve together if we act now," she explained.

Mrs Opare urged all stakeholders to adopt the strategies outlined in the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan and partner with the Ministry of Health and government to fully implement all planned activities towards malaria elimination.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment and support to deploy and implement the various strategies and activities once finalised saying that, "government is prepared to play the necessary leadership role for malaria elimination."

The Minister of Health, Mr KwakuAgyeman-Manu underscored the need for a multi-sectoral collaboration to eliminate malaria as it was impossible for the health sector solely to eliminate malaria.

"We need all sectors to plan, budget and commit resources to this fight, not only because we are all affected by malaria, but also for the synergism and the desirable impact it promises to achieve in our fight.

"The malaria fight must operate within a strong, resilient and sustainable health system to deliver its goal. The need also for a strong surveillance system and equitable access to preventive and curative health services cannot be overemphasised," he said.

On the government's effort to combat malaria, Mr Agyeman-Manu revealed that it has previously funded malaria interventions such as long-lasting insecticide net (LLIN), indoor residual spraying, anti-malarials for treatment, larval source management, and policy formulation, among others.