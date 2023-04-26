Ghana Marks World Malaria Day in Accra

26 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jessel Lartey Therson-Cofie

Continued investment and transformative innovations are critical to realising the malaria elimination goal of Ghana, the Chief of Staff, Mrs FremaAkosuaOseiOpare has said.

According to her, there was the need to mobilise resources domestically and internationally to augment existing resource streams including donor contributions to close the national funding gap.

She stated these at the annual "World Malaria Day" celebrations held in Accra yesterday on the theme 'Invest, Innovate and Implement.'

"This needs to be done urgently by expanding our networks and strengthening our partnerships. Without adequate resources, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to deliver on the goal and objectives of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan," she explained.

The Chief of Staff stated that this year's theme was a clarion call on what the country had already begun to champion; galvanising all the needed support and resources for a malaria-free nation despite the numerous challenges.

"It is a call to collectively raise our voice in unison to keep malaria high on the health and development agenda, raise a sense of urgency and communicate the optimism for what we can achieve together if we act now," she explained.

Mrs Opare urged all stakeholders to adopt the strategies outlined in the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan and partner with the Ministry of Health and government to fully implement all planned activities towards malaria elimination.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment and support to deploy and implement the various strategies and activities once finalised saying that, "government is prepared to play the necessary leadership role for malaria elimination."

The Minister of Health, Mr KwakuAgyeman-Manu underscored the need for a multi-sectoral collaboration to eliminate malaria as it was impossible for the health sector solely to eliminate malaria.

"We need all sectors to plan, budget and commit resources to this fight, not only because we are all affected by malaria, but also for the synergism and the desirable impact it promises to achieve in our fight.

"The malaria fight must operate within a strong, resilient and sustainable health system to deliver its goal. The need also for a strong surveillance system and equitable access to preventive and curative health services cannot be overemphasised," he said.

On the government's effort to combat malaria, Mr Agyeman-Manu revealed that it has previously funded malaria interventions such as long-lasting insecticide net (LLIN), indoor residual spraying, anti-malarials for treatment, larval source management, and policy formulation, among others.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.