Angola Wants Closer Ties With Togo

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Thursday expressed his desire to see a strengthened bilateral cooperation, friendship ties and brotherhood between Angola and Togo.

In a message, the Angolan Head of State congratulated the people and the government of Togo on the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of that West African country's national independence, marked on April 27.

In the message sent to the Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe, to which ANGOP has had access in Luanda, João Lourenço saluted the achievements reached by this African country, in the domain of construction of the bases of its progress and development.

In another letter, the President of the Republic joined the joy of the people of Sierra Leone, celebrating 62 years of national independence on April 27.

The letter was sent to the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio.

João Lourenço expressed the wish for a strengthened friendship relations and cooperation between Angola and Sierra Leone.

The Angolan Head of State also congratulated the people and the Government of the Netherlands for the celebration of the King's Day marked on April 27.

"I manifest on this occasion the interest of the Republic of Angola in deepening the friendship tieas with the Netherlands, as well as that of continuing to create solid bases for the establishment of a fruitful cooperation in the priority areas of the national lives of our two countries", wrote the Angolan Head of State to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander.