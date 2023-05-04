Rwanda: Flood Disaster - Kagame Says 'Personally Following Up' On Response Effort

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday afternoon consoled the families of the victims of the landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in the Western, Northern and Southern Provinces on the night of Tuesday, May 2.

The disasters claimed at least 127 lives by Wednesday afternoon, according to information released by the Rwanda National Police.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the landslides and floods that occurred last night in the Western, Northern and Southern Provinces," Kagame said through his Twitter page.

"We are doing everything within our means to address this difficult situation. I am personally following up the response closely," he added.

The districts most affected include Rubavu, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Karongi, Gakenke, Burera, Musanze and Nyamagabe.

According to the office of the President, interventions put in place to save endangered citizens include evacuation and temporary relocation of residents from affected and high-risk areas while rains are ongoing.

Teams are already deployed to affected districts to provide the required assistance.

Also in place is a new command centre, which according to the statement, is actively coordinating emergency response.

"Relevant institutions will continuously liaise with districts to coordinate all required interventions. We thank the residents of the affected districts for their collaboration, and we are making every effort to ensure their safety and wellbeing," reads part of an earlier statement released by Village Urugwiro.