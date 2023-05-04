Togo: African Diplomacy Wants to Reinvent Itself

The African Political Alliance (APA) was launched on Wednesday in Lomé.

This Togolese initiative is an informal framework for cooperation that will bring together countries sharing the ideals of Pan-Africanism and those determined to work for a politically strong, independent, self-confident, and non-aligned Africa, according to official sources.

The statement released at the end of the meeting, which was attended by representatives from 10 African countries, emphasizes "a geopolitical and diplomatic need for Africa to qualitatively and significantly review its relationship with the rest of the world for its better representation within multilateral institutions of collective action and global governance."

"The ministers welcomed the Togolese initiative, which will contribute to bringing together African nations that are convinced of the ideals of Pan-Africanism and determined to work for a self-confident, politically strong, non-aligned, independent Africa, and to act sovereignly on the international stage," the statement continues.

One of the topics discussed was Africa's under-representation in multilateral institutions of global governance, particularly at the United Nations.

An old debate. Africa, which comprises nearly 28% of UN member states, does not have a permanent representative seat with veto power at the Security Council.

The APA aims to establish an independent and sovereign political force that is "politically self-determined and acting freely on the international stage"... "There is a need for Africa to emancipate itself from any foreign tutelage, whatever its origin, and to work to preserve itself from external influences and interference, which are sometimes factors of crisis and instability on the continent."

The APA wants to promote multi-alignment.

This means orienting foreign policy solely according to the national interests of African countries.

This is the position of Togo, recently reiterated by President Faure Gnassingbé.