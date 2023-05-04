Togo: African Diplomacy Wants to Reinvent Itself

4 May 2023
Togonews (Lomé)

The African Political Alliance (APA) was launched on Wednesday in Lomé.

This Togolese initiative is an informal framework for cooperation that will bring together countries sharing the ideals of Pan-Africanism and those determined to work for a politically strong, independent, self-confident, and non-aligned Africa, according to official sources.

The statement released at the end of the meeting, which was attended by representatives from 10 African countries, emphasizes "a geopolitical and diplomatic need for Africa to qualitatively and significantly review its relationship with the rest of the world for its better representation within multilateral institutions of collective action and global governance."

"The ministers welcomed the Togolese initiative, which will contribute to bringing together African nations that are convinced of the ideals of Pan-Africanism and determined to work for a self-confident, politically strong, non-aligned, independent Africa, and to act sovereignly on the international stage," the statement continues.

One of the topics discussed was Africa's under-representation in multilateral institutions of global governance, particularly at the United Nations.

An old debate. Africa, which comprises nearly 28% of UN member states, does not have a permanent representative seat with veto power at the Security Council.

The APA aims to establish an independent and sovereign political force that is "politically self-determined and acting freely on the international stage"... "There is a need for Africa to emancipate itself from any foreign tutelage, whatever its origin, and to work to preserve itself from external influences and interference, which are sometimes factors of crisis and instability on the continent."

The APA wants to promote multi-alignment.

This means orienting foreign policy solely according to the national interests of African countries.

This is the position of Togo, recently reiterated by President Faure Gnassingbé.

Read the original article on Togonews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Togonews. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.