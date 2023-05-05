Nigeria: Medical Outreach Organised to Combat Malaria Across Four States in Nigeria

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, HACEY with support from Access Corporation, has organized medical outreaches across four states in Nigeria to combat malaria.

Malaria, which is a significant public health concern in Nigeria, has accounted for a large number of deaths and illnesses every year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria accounted for 27% of the estimated global malaria cases in 2020.

This statistic, highlights the significant burden of malaria in Nigeria and the urgent need for effective prevention and treatment measures to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with this disease.

The organisation made this known yesterday, in a statement, while listing the states for the outreach to include; Lagos, Delta, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom.

The event reached over 5,000 households with lifesaving information on preventing malaria.

They distributed over 3,000 Long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) and 3,000 IpTp to pregnant women with the aim to help them prevent malaria and similar issues in their communities.

The Executive Director of HACEY, Rhoda Robinson, while speaking on the occasion of the outreach said, Nigeria accounts for 23% of global malaria cases, with children under five years of age and pregnant women being the most vulnerable groups.

She said: "Malaria transmission in Nigeria is year-round, with higher transmission rates during the rainy season (May-October) in the south and the dry season (November-April) in the north."

"Nigeria is one of 10 African countries that accounted for 76% of global malaria cases and deaths in 2020."

"To address the issue of malaria in Nigeria, we emphasize the need for effective prevention and treatment measures, including the use of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and environmental management to reduce mosquito breeding sites."

"Prompt diagnosis and treatment with effective antimalarial medications, such as artemisinin-based combination therapies, are also essential," she said

Robinson pointed out that controlling malaria in Nigeria will require a coordinated and sustained approach involving multiple stakeholders, including the government, healthcare providers, community leaders, and international organisations.

To achieve this, according to her, long-term investments in health systems strengthening, research and development, and community engagement are necessary to ensure that effective prevention and treatment measures reach those who need them most.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malaria Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking about the programme, Access Corporation's Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan said; "Over the years we have supported interventions focused on ensuring that no child or woman in Nigeria is exposed to unhealthy environment or malaria."

"We are committed to the promise of combatting and ultimately ending Malaria in Nigeria and we believe when women and children are safe they are able to perform optimally and this will close the marginalization gap in society."

"We encourage more private sector organizations to complement government efforts by investing in high-impact projects and interventions aimed at combating malaria."

"Overall, addressing the challenges of malaria control in Nigeria will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders and sustained commitment to implementing evidence-based interventions that are accessible and affordable to those most at risk."