Gambia: My Team Will Perform to Expectation in FIFA U-20 World Cup - Coach Bojang

11 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The head coach of The Gambia U-20 team, Abdoulie Bojang has expressed optimism that his team will certainly perform to expectation in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Coach Bojang was speaking to journalists shortly after his side slender 2-1 victory over The Gambia U-23 team in a fund raising match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Tuesday.

He said the performance of his team against The Gambia U-23 team was impressive, adding that they were preparing well for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He stated that his side will play against Dominican Republic in an international friendly match on 16th May 2023 at the Mendoza Stadium in Argentina.

He further stated that his team will use their international friendly match against Dominican Republic to prepare themselves ready for their 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup opening clash against Honduras on 22nd May 2023 at the Mendoza Stadium.

According to Coach Abdoulie Bojang, they will leave Banjul on Friday 12th May 2023 for Argentina ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

