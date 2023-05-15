Gambia U-20 Arrives in Argentina Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup

15 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 have landed in Buenos Aries, Argentina ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Young Scorpions will hold their first training session today, Monday 15th May 2023 prior to their international friendly match against Dominican Republic on 16th May 2023 at the Mendoza Stadium.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his charges will use their friendly match against Dominican Republic to prepare themselves ready for their 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup opening Group F fixture against Honduras on 22nd May 2023 at the same venue.

The Gambia U-20 team will vie to win their group matches to cruise to the second round of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Young Scorpions made their debut in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007 but were eliminated in the second round after losing to Austria 2-1.

