Nigeria: Top Nigerian Politician Flees Nigeria, Alleges Threat to Life

Ladi Adebutu is challenging the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun at tge electiin petition tribunal.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 18 March election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, says he has gone into hiding after an alleged threat to his life.

Mr Adebutu disclosed this in an interview with Saturday Tribune, saying he was speaking from somewhere outside Nigeria. He did not disclose his exact location.

He said he decided to cry out after the State Security Service (SSS) withdrew its officers attached to him and the police reduced their own.

Mr Adebutu polled 262, 383 votes in the election won by Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 276, 298 votes.

Mr Adebutu has filed a petition before the state's Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to challenge Mr Abiodun's declaration as winner of the election.He alleged over-voting and violation of the Electoral Act.

He also said the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin with which Mr Abiodun beat him.

According to him, since approaching the tribunal, he has had an admixture of persuasion and subtle threats to force him to withdraw the petition.

He said he felt exposed to harm after the SSS withdrew its personnel and the police scaled down their own.

Mr Adebutu further said he wss in possession of credible intelligence that attempts were being made to kidnap him before the determination of his petition.

"God will not allow their evil plans for us to materialise," he said in the interview. "That is why I have decided to proceed on self-exile for my own safety."