Nigeria: Senate Presidency - 69 Senators-Elect Have Endorsed Me - Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio predicts that the numbers of his supporters in the Senate would increase to 85 or 86 by the time of the election in June.

The anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senate presidency, Godswill Akpabio, says 69 out of the 109 senators-elect have endorsed him for the seat.

Mr Akpabio also predicted that by next month, the numbers of his supporters in the Senate would increase to 85 or 86.

He made these assertions on Sunday when he led his campaign team on a courtesy visit to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

"Today, we are about 69 in number and it is still growing. We believe that by the time we get to June, we should expect this group to rise to about 85 to 86. All I know is that we are going to win," he said.

Mr Akpabio said the senators-elect supporting his ambition are people with integrity who have distanced themselves from money politics.

"I want to assure, Sir, that the people you see seated here are those shunning dollars and shunning pounds and shunning naira. The Senate is composed of men and women of integrity. We will not allow Nigeria to be bought. If leadership in the country goes to the highest bidder, I don't think those like the late President Yar'Adua would have ruled Nigeria. Even the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, was not even available, I think he was somewhere else, I think Yola, when he became President," he added.

"So, it's not a function of money. We have seen money politics play out, even though we have not seen it play out in the 10th Senate yet. As a prelude to the inauguration, we have seen what is going on. We condemn it and we believe that integrity should come to play."

Responding, the Lagos governor endorsed Mr Akpabio's candidacy and assured him of his support.

"I believe that you are best in class because the last election showed that you have to be good to your people for you to emerge as successful. So, I can tell you that whatever part of the country you have emerged from, you are best in class and your people must have seen something outstanding in all of you. And that brings me to the fact that you cannot bring down that trust and that expectation from your people."