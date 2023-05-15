Gambia: Barrow Reiterates Resolve to Implement TRRC Recommendations

President Adama Barrow has launched the Stakeholder Conference and Donor Roundtable on the Implementation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) Recommendations on Friday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in which he outlined his government's resolve to implement the TRRC recommendations.

The stakeholder conference and donor roundtable meeting aimed to mobilise support for the implementation process, emphasizing funding opportunities and partnerships that can contribute to the successful realization of the TRRC's recommendations.

"My government is fully committed to ensuring a comprehensive and effective implementation process, and we recognise the importance of working in partnership with all stakeholders within the country and the international community," he said. "We will strive tirelessly to make sure that justice is served and that the rights and dignity of the victims are upheld," Mr. Barrow said.

This conference also provides a crucial platform for victims and civil society organisations to voice their concerns and needs.

Fatou Jatta, a survivor who spoke on behalf of the victims of former President Jammeh's regime, said they need all the support they can get adding, "majority of us are dying while others live in pain and suffering as a result of their violations and abuses."

The international community has been an integral part of Gambia's transitional justice providing both financial and technical support

The UN Resident Coordinator in the Gambia Josephine Wakanda reiterates the UN system's continuous support in the implementation of the TRRC recommendations

"The UN is happy and proud to have partnered with and supported the government during this transitional justice process. I here reiterate the UN's strong commitment to towards providing further technical and financial support to the government to ensure the full implementation of the TRRC recommendations."

Meanwhile, David Belgorve who spoke on behalf of the development partners also reiterated their commitment to supporting the government's efforts towards implementing the TRRC recommendations.

ECOWAS equally played a pivotal role and continues to assist the Gambia's security sector and the transitional justice system as a whole.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Touray says failure to implement the TRRC's recommendation would be promoting impunity.

The TRRC was established in 2018 to investigate human rights violations that occurred during the 22-year regime of former President Yahya Jammeh.

Having concluded its public hearings in 2019 and submitted its final report to the government in January 2021, the TRRC provided comprehensive recommendations for addressing the legacy of past human rights violations, promoting accountability, reparations, and reconciliation.