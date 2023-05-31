Gambia: NHRC Validates Report On TRRC Implementation Status

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday validated a report on the status of the implementation of the White Paper on the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) Report.

The report by the NHRC covers 25 May 2022, when the White Paper was published, to May 25 2023 and would be delivered to the National Assembly of The Gambia.

The report was prepared by the NHRC with the aid of the Stakeholder National Monitoring Committee, which was inaugurated on the 1st of December 2022 and comprises partners involved in transitional justice process.

According to Chairperson Immanuel Daniel Joof, the committee supported the NHRC to effectively monitor the implementation of the TRRC recommendations, identify the bottlenecks in the implementation process in order to advise the Government, particularly the implementing ministries and agencies on possible strategies to adopt to overcome the challenges and constraints.

In her statement, UN Resident Coordinator Mrs. Seraphine Wakana welcomed the validation of the report. She said: "I have mentioned before that the road to full implementation of the TRRC recommendations will be long. It will require dedication, political will and intentional allocation of resources.

"I conclude by reiterating the importance of ensuring implementation of the TRRC recommendations with a view to promoting justice and accountability championed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international, regional, and national human rights instruments," she said.

Madi Ceesay, National Assembly member and chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Constitutional Matters, also emphasised the need for implementation of the TRRC recommendation as he hailed the initiative.

The forum brought together government and non-government partners, including victim-led organisations, to review the draft report and provide additional information to enrich the draft report and to make it a comprehensive report.

Attendees discussed the implementation of the TRRC White Paper one year after the release of the White Paper to identify challenges impeding effective implementation and obtain information from stakeholders to enrich the draft report.