Nigeria: I Almost Gave Up 6 Hours Into Contest - Hilda Baci

Record-breaking Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has narrated her experience in the contest in which that she shattered world records cooking for 100 hours.

She noted that it was not easy making it into the Guinness Book of Records, as she almost gave up six hours into the competition.

The graduate of Sociology from Madonna University who came out from the restaurant after completing the 100-hour mark was full of gratitude to God and those who gave her support, especially her mum and brother.

Revealing that she almost gave up six hours into the competition, Hilda said she was drained of all energy to continue, but she didn't despair.

She said, "I am so grateful to God. I almost gave up in this Record breaking contest six hours after I started last Thursday, I was tired and couldn't go on but I was encouraged by my mum who stood by me for 14 hours and gave me strength. I am here and made it because of your support and my mum who raised seven of us.

"I want to tell you all that dreams do come alive as I had planned this five years ago but could not at that time but did it today because of you. Hold on to your dream folks because dreams do come alive".

History was made in Lagos, Nigeria, when Hilda Baci broke the Guinness Book of Records, hitting a 100 hours of cooking different delicacies to the amazement of thousands.

For the audience, who came to see a great feat made and records smashed, it was indeed a rapturous atmosphere at the Amore Gardens, Lekki in Lagos as the chef, on Monday morning, smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tandon.

The 27-year-old has now broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual as she clocked 100 hours by 8pm Monday night.

Announcing her marathon cooking challenge extension from 96 to 100 hrs in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, Baci's best friend @ama_reginald wrote: "'Let's go. I asked my baby to make it a round figure, so we are doing 100hrs."

As of 7:00 pm on Monday, Baci had cooked for 99 hours to surpass the previous record set by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, in 2019.

Lata Tondon cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds to break the previous title.

Baci started her cooking marathon challenge four days ago at Amore Gardens.

She will keep cooking to extend the record until the 100th hour.

Also, a Twitter user @AlexanderDGreat had queried: "Why is @GWR not showing or talking about Hilda's cook-a-ton? Can't see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube)"

We're Reviewing Process, Says Guiness World Record

Responding to the query via its official Twitter page, Guinness World Record said: "We're aware of this amazing record attempt...

"We need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record."

It is believed that once an individual has completed a record attempt, he/she must submit the evidence to the body.

The first step for any successful Guinness World Records title holder is the quality of their application.

Also, the length of time for the application process and then the evidence reviewed for the attempt itself are taken into consideration.

Guinness World Record on its website said: "The second stage of the application process happens after your attempt has taken place and requires you to submit your evidence to us for review.

"Once you have submitted your evidence for a record attempt, there will be an evidence review period. The timeframe for this stage will also depend on the type of application you have opted for.

"It can take up to 12 weeks for us to review your documentation and let you know if your record attempt has been accepted as the new record holder or rejected."

Hilda Baci got immense support from celebrities, including Tiwa Savage, Kate Henshaw, Shawn Faqua, to name a few; they were physically present to hail the queen chef.

Senator Godswill Akpabio and other Senators-elect this morning also paid a solidarity visit to Hilda Baci as she set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Akpabio who happens to be the former governor of her state of origin, Akwa Ibom State, was seen having a taste of Hilda's meal in a video alongside Saliu Mustapha and other Senators.

Hilda hails from Nsit Ubium local government area of Akwa Ibom State, where the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, hails from. And apparently buoyed by this strong and independent attitude, Pastor Eno, has in the same vein, sent his message of encouragement to Hilda.

For about four days since Hilda Baci started her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual, many Nigerians have visited and sent their support to the Akwa Ibom-born chef.

She's A Product Of Resilience, Hard Work - Family

Family members and associates of Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Effiong have described her feat of surpassing the earlier record for the longest cook-a-thon (cooking marathon) as a product of resilient spirit, hard work, and diligence.

A family member of Chef Baci, Chisom Nwafor, during a chat with LEADERSHIP yesterday, also described her as a nice person who is a goal-getter and very dedicated.

Nwafor said she is also very calculated.

Chisholm who is also a cook at Calabar Pot, an online food vendor, said Hilda started cooking in her early formative years and she loves whatever she is doing.

"I am very happy and elated that she is fulfilling her long-time dreams," she added.

I Give God The Glory, Says Excited Mum

For Hilda's mum, Mrs Lynda Ndukwe, her joy knew no bounds as she continued to give praises and glory to God.

The proud mum noted that she was grateful to God and all who stood by her.

Ndukwe who came from a humble background said there was a time she could only afford a one-room apartment in Abuja but God has turned things around, even more now by the fame her daughter has gotten by shattering the record books.

She thanked popular cleric and revivalist, Pastor Jerry Eze, who said her daughter's quest would end in praise.

Ndukwe who is also a cook and the Chief Executive Officer of Calabar Pot has been a pillar of support to her daughter since she started the cooking marathon.

Different visuals of her were seen online, kneeling down in thanksgiving to God.

PMB, Osinbajo, Others Celebrate As Chef Baci Hits 100 Hours, Makes Guinness World Record

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has also shared the joy of celebrations with Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci, for making history by breaking the world record of longest hours of cooking, finding her way into the Guinness Book of Records, and placing Nigeria on the global spotlight.

Buhari, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, lauded the young culinary expert for turning her talent and passion into a career, with a rippling effect on the economy.

He said Hilda who runs a restaurant in Lagos, and trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.

The president noted the antecedents of the restaurateur he said who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Buhari expressed believe that Hilda Baci's drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, even as he hoped that more young people will follow in her footsteps.

The president thanked the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that has brought glory to the country.

Also, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Sunday evening, reached out to Miss Hilda Baci, commending her for representing the best attributes of the Dakkada (Arise) philosophy of the State.

The governor, who joined other leaders, including the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Lagos State governor, Sanwolu, who personally visited the Lekki event centre to pat the global chef on the back, yesterday dispatched a high -powered government delegation led by the commissioner for Tourism, Orman Esin, to encourage her.

The governor, according to his chief press secretary (CPS), Ekerete Udoh, spoke with the chef via a telephone call from Uyo, the state capital, shortly on arrival from an official engagement outside the country.

He said, "Mr Emmanuel was full of praise for Hilda's passion and determination to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

"This is what our Dakkada philosophy is all about; the determination to dare and conquer what others assume to be impossible. We salute you for putting our culinary skills on full display and of course, our nationally and internationally celebrated cuisines.

"You are an inspiration to millions of Nigerians, and especially our dear fellow Akwa Ibomites. We are all solidly behind you as you embark on this inspirational moment. We look forward to hosting you soon" the Governor reportedly told the Chef.