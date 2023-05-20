Nigeria: I'm Still in Shock - Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci Opens Up

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci has opened up after she completed a 100-hour cooking marathon in her quest to become the Guinness World Records holder for the 'longest cooking time' by an individual.

While GWR is still in the process of reviewing her record time to induct her officially into the famous book, Hilda revealed that she is still in awe of her achievement.

The chef said this during an Instagram Live session on Friday night.

She described as incredible and profound the support and love received from Nigerians during the four-day cooking marathon.

Hilda said, "I am honestly still in awe. I honestly just think I am still in shock. I am so happy, and I am so grateful to everyone. I mean I am just thinking about the attempt and the experience, and I am just reliving the whole thing. I can't thank you people enough.

"I honestly don't know what I will do without you guys. And it's just so incredible, and it's so profound. The love is so true, with nothing expected in return. You guys still came through for me, online, offline."