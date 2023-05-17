Lesotho Under Nationwide Curfew After Murder of Investigative Journalist Ralikonelo Joki

Lesotho Times
Tṧenolo FM presenter Ralikonelo Joki, popularly known as Leqhashasha, was killed in an apparent response to his advocacy.
16 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michael Van Olst

'There were a lot of political figures who didn't approve of his conduct while he was conducting his political party [radio] programmes,' said a spokesperson for the Media Institute of Southern Africa.

The Kingdom of Lesotho is under a nationwide curfew which began on Tuesday in response to rising crime rates and the murder of popular journalist Ralikonelo Joki on Sunday night in Maseru.

Joki was shot 13 times while driving home from his weekly radio show Hlokoana La Tsela (I Heard it Through the Grapevine) on private radio station Ts'enolo FM. The show was a daily current events programme that aired from 6pm to 9pm.

The motive for Joki's murder is still unclear. He was known as an investigative radio journalist, who notably broke a story on five politicians who were illegally trading in alcohol in 2021.

"He was seen as a controversial radio presenter who would absolutely go all the way to prove he was right," said Lekhetho Ntsukunyane, the Lesotho national director of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa). "There were a lot of political figures who didn't approve of his conduct while he was conducting his political party programmes."

Joki received several death threats in the past few months over Facebook, according to an article published by the Committee to Protect Journalists. The threats did not cite specific reporting and were from fake accounts, according...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.