Kenya: Salaries Increases Govt Budget By Sh16 Billion on New Hiring

Nairobi — The government's spending on wages increased by Sh16.55 billion in the third quarter of this financial year, on the back of hiring by President William Ruto.

Between January and March of the 2022-23 fiscal year, spending on wages stood at Sh162.3 billion against a target of Sh136.09 billion.

The rise came at a time when the Ruto administration hired new state officials to advance its agenda.

Over the years, the country has been targeting cutting the wage bill, which consumes a huge chunk of the government coffer.

Recently, the head of state said that his administration would not borrow to fund government employees salaries.

Earlier, the Kenya Kwanza government employed 50 chief administrative secretaries (CASs), which was higher than former President Uhuru Kenyatta's 44.

In January, as well, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) recruited 9,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms and also absorbed 21,550 interns for junior secondary schools.

Likewise, a total of 1,000 tutors were recruited for primary schools and 4,000 interns.