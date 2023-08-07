Kenya: Economy is Stable, President Ruto Assures

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said the Kenya's economy is stable and on track to grow.

He said the Government is keen on building a solid economy through locally-generated resources.

He noted that the Government has significantly weaned itself of external debts and is now more reliant on domestic revenues.

"I am a student of Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki whose clarion call was that a country is built with taxes, not debts," he explained.

President Ruto said the country is doing so well that it is repaying its foreign debts ahead of time.

He cited the $2 billion Eurobond loan that is due June 2024.

"Surprisingly, rating agencies are now complaining that Kenya will pay the debt before time."

The President made the remarks on Sunday during an interdenominational service held at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speakers Amason Kingi (Senate) and Moses Wetang'ula (National Assembly), Governors and Members of Parliament.

Cabinet Secretaries Njuguna Ndung'u, Kithure Kindiki, Moses Kuria, Alice Wahome, Simon Chelugui, and Moses Kuria were also present.

The President said the Government was committed to ending political violence and the destruction of property.

He said using violence to advance political agenda undermines democracy and works against the rule of law.

The President assured farmers that the Government will continue supporting them to enhance their incomes.

"We will eliminate brokers in our agricultural chain to ensure farmers get decent returns," he added.

President Ruto assured Kenyans that the Government will fulfill its development agenda.

"We will not fail you."

Gachagua said Kenyans were confident in President Ruto's administration.

"You have earned our trust because the things you promised us have been delivered," he said.

Mudavadi asked those in the Opposition to stop living in denial and accept that Kenya has democratically elected leaders.

On his part, Kingi asked the President to continue focusing his energy on the implementation of the government's development agenda.

"You were elected because you had a Plan. The noise is meant to derail you from your agenda," he said.

The Senate Speaker said the cost of living will not be resolved through talks or protests but through enhanced farming.

Wetangula said the Government's subsidised fertiliser programme will reduce the cost of living in the long-run.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi said the people of Mt Kenya are content with the implementation of the Government's development agenda.

He was supported by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who lauded President Ruto for talking about issues development with the seriousness that they deserve.

Mbarire assured Kenyans that the bipartisan talks where she is a member will not be about the Handshake.

Later, the President held a meeting with leaders from Mt Kenya, Cabinet Secretaries and Senior Government officials on the region's development agenda. - Presidential Communication Service