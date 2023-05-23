Kenya: Sabina Chege Attends Kenya Kwanza PG Chaired By President Ruto

Nairobi — The tug of war for the heart and soul of the Jubilee Party has continued to intensify with the newly installed Jubilee Party Chairperson Sabina Chege by the Kanini Kega-led faction sending a message by attending Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

Chege who was nominated as the party chairperson replacing retired President Uhuru Kenyatta after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting attended the meeting which was being held at State House, Nairobi.

Her attendance sent signals that the Kega-led faction still maintains that Jubilee Party has shifted allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza Bandwagon despite the ratified resolutions by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta-led group that the party still remains in the Azimio coalition.

The question on who is the bonafide Jubilee Party Leader between Chege and Kenyatta has remained unsolved as the Internal Dispute Resolution Committee is yet to solve the stalemate.

Push and Pull

The Kega-led faction of the Jubilee Party has dismissed the Ngong Racecourse meeting attended by embattled retired president Uhuru Kenyatta saying it has no legal consequence.

Addressing the press on Monday, Kega stated that until the Internal Dispute Resolution Committee resolves the ongoing wrangles, the resolutions have no basis.

"The pronouncement made by the purported Jubilee National Delegates Convention (NDC) held by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta has no legal backing since the Political Parties Resolution has not resolved the disputes in Jubilee," Kega said.

The Kega-led faction stated that the National Executive Committee which was instituted will hold a meeting on possible measures to punish Kenyatta.

"It's unfortunate that the former President has chosen to be on the wrong side of history by denting a legitimate decision of a party organ and he ceded being the party leader on the 14thMarch as per presidential retirement act," Kega noted.

"Therefore the party through NEC will meet next week to see how to punish Uhuru Kenyatta for going against the party's constitution," he added.

The rival faction has revealed that they will have their own delegates' convention not later than 15th July this year to institute changes in the political party which include severing ties with Azimio Coalition.

"Its only four MPs who attended that political rally that means that 30 MPs didn't deem it fit to attend that politically rally.Out of the 29 NEC members only 2 members attended," Kega said.

Leadership Changes

The Jubilee Party faction led by Kenyatta expelled a dozen officials in an attempt to reconstitute a National Executive Committee (NEC) dominated by President William Ruto loyalists.

In changes announced at the NDC, the Kenyatta-backed camp axed Kanini Kega, the Acting Secretary General according to changes ratified by a Ruto-backed NEC.

Monday's meeting also removed Sabina Chege whom the Kioni-led group named as Acting Party Leader replacing Kenyatta in changes upheld by the Political Parties Tribunal.

In its judgment delivered on April 16, the tribunal said that the notice for the National Executive Committee meeting issued on February 2 and the subsequent NEC meeting on February 10 which imposed Kega was conducted in line with the party Constitution.

Also removed alongside Kega who served as the Director of Election prior to the leadership coup are former Cheragany MP Joshua Kutunny (Deputy Secretary General) and Former Taveta MP Naomi Shaban (Deputy Party Leader, Outreach).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are Jimi Angwenyi (Deputy Party Leader), Kinoti Gatobu (Deputy Party Leader, Operations), Peter Mositet (Deputy Party Leader, Programmes), Nelson Dzuya (National Chairman) and Kitui Woman Representative Racheal Nyamai (Deputy Director of Elections).

Kenyatta's camp led by besieged Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni announced Chege's replacement as House Deputy Minority Whip with Embakasi West David Mwenje.

It named new officials who include Maoka Maore (Deputy Party Leader, Operations), Saitoti Torome (Chairman), Pauline Njoroge (Deputy Organizing Secretary), Jamleck Kamau (National Director of Elections) and Maison Leshoomo (National Women League Chairperson).

Kenyatta's NDC named Beatrice Gabo Deputy Party Leader (Strategy), David Manje (Deputy Party Leader, Operations), Kados Muiruri (Deputy Party Leader, Outreach), Yasin Noor (Deputy Secretary General), Nderitu Mureithi (Business Council Leader) and Agnes Thumbi (National Youth League Leader).