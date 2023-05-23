Kenya: National Assembly Majority Leader Ichung'wa Tells Off Kenyatta Over Intimidation Claims

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa has dismissed claims by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta that President William Ruto's allies have been making attempts to intimidate him to retire from politics.

In what seemed to be a response to Kenyatta following his sentiments during the Jubilee National Delegates Convention held Monday, Ichung'wa told off Kenyatta saying he is frustrated having diminished his strategies to frustrate the current regime.

"Nobody is selling fear to you, nobody is intimidating you in any way.You have a right as the former president to do whatever you want to do. You are protected by the constitution and we will protect your right and that of Kenyans," he said.

Ichung'wa alleged that the Former President has been financing the Azimio La Umoja protests to frustrate the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

"It's not fear which is being sold to Kenyatta, what he is afraid of is that the sabotaging through violent demonstrations have come to an end. I know what he is suffering from today is that he has no currency of violence to blackmail government," he stated.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament advised Kenyatta to retire from political scene by exiting as Jubilee Party Leader as well as the Azimio Council Chairman opining that the bonafide Jubilee Leader is nominated MP Sabina Chege.

"If I was still in Jubilee Party I would have told you that the bonafide party leader is Sabina Chege not Uhuru Kenyatta.Kenyatta is a tired man who should be in retirement now,"said Ichung'wa.

Uhuru on threat

This comes amidst claims by Kenyatta that the invasion of his family's Northlands farm was an intimidation ploy to keep him off politics.

The embattled Jubilee Party Leader has remained silent over the incident which occurred at his farm two months ago during the antigovernmental protest by the Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

"They have insulted, stolen our goats and burning our land thinking that they are threatening us. I am telling them to continue but the party doesn't belong to Uhuru but people. Until they tell me to give out the post, I will remain in the post," the Jubilee Party Leader said.

He emphasized that he will not be dragged into engaging in insults with his political rivals over his stake in the former ruling party.

"Our symbol is a dove and it means peace. We are people who love peace and that doesn't mean that we are cowards. If we want to talk let us do it in respect," he said.

Hundreds of goons armed with power saws and machetes invaded the Northlands farm and cut several trees and set others on fire.

Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga alleged that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alongside National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro convened a meeting at his Karen residence with the aim of ocherstaring the attack.

"Respect is a two way streets. Seeing that some of us are silent doesn't mean that we are coward, get that out of your mind. Do all you want to do, behave like leaders and you shall be respected, behave like thugs and you shall be treated like thugs," said Kenyatta.

Uhuru's resignation

He said he had elected to defer his retirement from politics over surging inter-faction rivalry in Jubilee Party.

Kenyatta who is required by law to have retired as a leader of political party made the announcement while hosting a beleaguered axis of the former ruling party at Nairobi's Ngong racecourse for a Special National Delegates Convention.

The retired President said given the intense wrangles over the party, he has decided to soldier on.

"I wanted to exit the political scene and I was thinking in the NDC is where I would come out to announce my retirement," he told delegates at Ngong racecourse in Nairobi.

Section 6 (1) of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act provides that a retired President shall not hold office in any political party for more than six months after ceasing to hold office as President.

Additionally, Section 6 (2) requires retired presidents to play a consultative and advisory role to the government and the people of Kenya.