Kenya: Cherargei Says Kenyatta Should Not Get Retirement Benefits After Pledging to Stay Put in Politics

Nairobi — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei says the government should stop giving former President Uhuru Kenyatta benefits entitled to a retired head of state following his declaration to stay put in politics.

Through his twitter acount, the senator said that Kenyatta is still in denial following his affirmation that he will continue to actively participate in politics.

"I have listened keenly to Uhuru's address at Jubilee NDC and realised he is still in denial and suffers from selective amnesia issuing impotent threats against imaginary enemies," he said.

"Uhuru has confirmed he is not retiring from politics then the Presidential Retirements Benefits Act should kick in by withholding/stopping 100% perks entitled to a retired President."

Section 6(1) of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act 2003 bars a retired president from active engagement in politics for more than six months after leaving office.

With Kenyatta's confirmation that he is still engaged in politics, he runs the risk of losing the benefits.

Additionally, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah also said that the Kenya Kwnaza administration has no desire to intimidate former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing Kinoo residents on Monday, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament asserted that Uhuru should respect the current government as well and refrain from using sneaky petty tricks to bring down the government.

"We want to tell him, nobody is selling fear to you nobody is intimidating you in any way, you have your rights as former president to do whatever you want to do and you're protected by a constitution, but we are telling him to give us space, time and peace to put back our economy to where it ought to be," he said.