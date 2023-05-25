Gambia: 'It's Great Feeling Scoring 1st, Fastest Goal in Tournament for Country'

The Gambia U-20 striker, Adama Bojang has described scoring goals any time he represents his country as an amazing feeling. He added that it is also great scoring the fastest goal at the world stage for The Gambia.

His goal was the fastest in the tournament.

Striker Adama Bojang was speaking in an interview shortly after guiding The Gambia U-20 team to victory against Honduras during their opening group F match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup tournament in Argentina on Monday.

The Steve Biko striker scored both goals for The Gambia U-20 seconds after kick off and in the 83rd minute respectively.

"Scoring goals is amazing for me. Coming to the world stage and scoring the country's first goal within seconds which is the fastest in the tournament for now is so amazing," said Adama Bojang.

He added that it was another great feeling scoring both goals against Honduras with his left foot (weaker foot).

According to him, his goal scoring trend is due to his hard work and talent, saying that without hard work it would be difficult.

He pointed out that he always has a target going to every competition, noting that coming to the World Cup, his target is to beat his AFCON goal scoring record (4).

"It is never easy but for me, I try to work harder towards it together with the help of my teammates. I always give thanks to my teammates whenever I score goals because without them, I cannot make things happen."

He stated that his focus is now shifted on the game against France. However, he said the game against France is not going to be an easy one but they will go all out and fight for the nation to make everyone proud by securing the mamimum points.