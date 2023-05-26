Nigeria: Flying Eagles Land in Buenos Aires As Bosso Insists Brazil Beatable

Nigeria's Flying Eagles flew into Buenos Aires ahead of their last FIFA U20 World Cup Group D clash with Brazil at the Estadio Unico Diego Maradona in La Plata this weekend.

The Ladan Bosso wards played their opening two group games against the Dominican Republic and Italy in Mendoza where they recorded two wins to stay on top of the log.

After defeating Italy 2-0 on Wednesday night, Bosso who dedicated the victory to his critics, was boisterous in saying that the five-time Brazil can similarly fall like the Young Azzuris come Saturday.

Bosso is unfazed that the Flying Eagles have never beaten Brazil at the U-20 World Cup. In five previous clashes, Brazil won four (1983, 1985, 1987, 2015) with only one draw result at the 2005 edition in Holland under Coach Samson Siasia's watch.

Brazil mauled the Dominican Republic 6-0 in Wednesday night's other Group D match to get back on track at this World Cup after they fell 3-2 to Italy in their opening match.

"We will play a normal game against Brazil and I think they are beatable," declared Bosso, who hinted squad players will get a chance to feature against the highly-rated South Americans.

The coach, who first led the Flying Eagles to the 2007 World Cup in Canada, took a jibe at fans and the local media in Nigeria who have vilified him over his poor team selection and tactics by dedicating the win over Italy to them.

"I dedicate this victory to those who criticise me," Bosso revealed.

"Their criticisms have certainly kept me on my toes," he stressed.

The Flying Eagles gaffer promised that the team will continue to improve as the tournament gathers steam.

"All the players are only playing at the World Cup for the very first time, so it has taken them for time to adapt," Bosso explained.

"For now, it is still work in progress, we are still in the tournament, we can never be satisfied until we play the final."

The Young Samba Stars from Brazil on three points shot to second place in Group D behind leaders Nigeria on six points while Italy dropped to third with three points from two matches.

The Nigeria versus Brazil clash on Saturday night in La Plata will decide Group D winners.