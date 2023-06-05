South Africa: Arms to Russian Ship? Ramaphosa Won't Release Report on Alleged Transfer

5 June 2023
allAfrica.com
By André van Wyk

Cape Town — The Democratic Alliance will oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to classify the findings of a probe that determined whether arms and ammunition supplied from South Africa were loaded onto a Russian cargo vessel in 2022. This comes after Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya  confirmed the probe was not an official commission of inquiry, and its findings and the report itself will not be released to the public, according to Times Live and Defence Web. "The investigation covers issues of national security and classified information, which is protected from disclosure," Magwenya said.

Previously, U.S. ambassador Reuben Brigety alleged that Russia's the Lady R was loaded with weapons and ammunition when it docked in Simon's Town in December last year, prompting the creation of an official probe which Ramaphosa. However, the Presidency slammed Brigety's allegations, saying he did not follow diplomatic procedure when he made them, and went on to say that there was no knowledge of any weapons being loaded onto the Lady R, an action that would have been illegal.

Brigety apologised following a meeting with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.. Presidency spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "Ambassador Reuben Brigety admitted that he crossed the line and apologised unreservedly to the government and people of South Africa. South Africa is known globally for having one of the most stringent processes when selling arms to other countries. The process is managed by the National Convention Arms Control Committee which was created through an Act of Parliament."

The alleged weapons smuggling came two months before South Africa, Russia and China launched joint naval exercises. Western allies slammed the military action in light of Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine which has had numerous bureaucratic effects on South Africa's relationship with Vladimir Putin and his nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.