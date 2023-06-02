South Africa: Namibian Fishrot Paymaster Arrested in Western Cape Town

2 June 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Marén de Klerk, the self-proclaimed paymaster in Namibia's "Fishrot" corruption case, has been arrested in Paarl, South Africa, reports Mail & Guardian .

De Klerk is wanted by the Namibian government for corruption and money laundering related to the  Fishrot scandal. The Namibian government had requested De Klerk's extradition, and he faces a maximum penalty of 100 years in prison or a substantial fine if convicted.

De Klerk, who turned from a paymaster to a whistleblower, admitted to unwittingly committing crimes linked to the Fishrot scandal in a 500-page affidavit. He came to South Africa in 2020 out of fear for his life.

He is expected to appear in court for an extradition hearing.

