Namibia: Fishrot Fugitive De Klerk in SA Court Today

Fishrot paymaster Marén De Klerk was on Friday arrested in Pearl, South Africa, following the issuing of his warrant of arrest by a Windhoek Magistrate in April 2021.

Gladice Pickering, the executive director of the justice ministry, confirmed that De Klerk appeared in Paarl Magistrate's Court on the same day, where his case was postponed to today for the determination of the date for the bail application.

According to South African media, upon his arrest, a cell phone and laptop were confiscated for further investigation.

Interpol had placed a red notice on De Klerk after a Pearl Magistrate issued a warrant of arrest for him in 2022.

De Klerk initially appeared before Namibia's Anti-Corruption Commission in early 2020 when he was questioned with regards to the embezzlement of millions of Namibian dollars in what has become known as the 'Fishrot Scandal'.

He fled to South Africa after the questioning, citing fear for his life and offered to testify remotely.

Pickering told New Era yesterday the ministry is in touch with their counterparts in South Africa on the matter.

She said his extradition request is with the SA authority already since 2020.

Pickering could, however, not provide timelines in terms of when he will be brought back to Namibia, saying the process will first have to go through the South African courts.

"We also don't know if he will challenge the (extradition) application in those courts. We will see once he appears in court."