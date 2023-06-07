South Africa: High Court Blocks Zuma's Private Prosecution Bid

7 June 2023
allAfrica.com
By André van Wyk

Cape Town — The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has set aside former president Jacob Zuma's bid to prosecute News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer, News24 reports. This comes after Maughan and Downer made a legal challenge against the former president who alleged that Downer was responsible for leaking private medical information to Maughan in violation of the the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

Zuma has been ordered to pay the attorneys' and advocates fees for both Downer and Maughan. News24 Editor-in-Chief Adriaan Basson said: "This is a massive victory for media freedom in South Africa. Jacob Zuma's attempts to privately prosecute News24's specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan was a clear attempt to bully, intimidate and silence a journalist who has been reporting on his corruption case for 20 years."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.