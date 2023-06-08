Gambia: Let's Pray for Return of Normalcy in Senegal!

opinion

There is nothing more rewarding than working towards the maintenance of peace. In fact without peace the world would be a worst wild zone for mankind.

Therefore, peace is sacred and should be jealously safeguarded whenever it prevails. The past-week the media has been flooded with disturbing images and news on the violent unrest in Senegal, which has nearly brought a country renowned for its peace and unity to its knees.

Once tipped as a bastion of peace and democracy, the events unfolding in Senegal should be a lesson for all modern democracies, especially those who triy to entrench themselves in power.

People are a great asset to every nation. And whenever they're forced to the corner, they retaliate and the repercussions may be what is least expected.

Right now and in this hour, our brothers and sisters in Senegal are currently in need of our prayers and solidarity.

Indeed, the current political unrest is seemingly tearing this country's fabric apart. We therefore call on all stakeholders to cease and give peace a chance. They should ensure peace prevails for the sake of women and innocent children.

It is popular saying that peace is sacred and integral in any development. People can only achieve sustainable development when there is tranquility and a conducive environment. Under an enabling environment, anything is possible with determination and commitment.

The Gambia and Senegal share many things in common. And due to our geographic local and unique cultures, Senegal and The Gambia are one and same people only separated by our colonial masters.

Therefore, anything that affects Senegal directly or indirectly affects The Gambia too and vice versa.

In the past weeks, the international community is keenly following developments in this former French colony with keen interest.

We call on all to exercise restraint and work toward the maintenance of peace. The current situation is not only worrisome, but something least expected of a nation that prides itself as a bastion of democracy.

We should manifest utmost regards for those who lost lives or suffered during the standoff between security and protesters.

In any violence there should be a way to find a lasting solution. If not the end game would be that of regret and loss of lives.