Kenya: Azimio Senators Demand President Ruto's Apology Over Sugar Cartel Remarks

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya-allied Senators have condemned President William Ruto's remarks in Bungoma concerning cartels frustrating the sugar industry where business investor Jaswatan Rai was adversely mentioned.

Led by Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, they castigated the remarks saying it amounted to callous threats aimed at clawing back the gains made in the constitution.

Madzayo who was flanked by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and his Migori Counterpart Eddy Oketch claimed that Rai was being threatened due to his political differences with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

"What message is the President sending to investors who are not explicitly supporting him? Does this mean that if your political views differ with the President then you risk falling short of his wrath, for example your businesses being labelled as cartel or living in fear cause your life is being threatened!" he exclaimed.

During a roadside address in Kakamega County on Sunday, Ruto who is on a five-day tour in the western region issued warning at those he labeled sugar cartels blaming them for the collapse of the country's sugar industry.

His sentiments has however raised an uproar with elicited reactions emerging over what the intentions of his words.

Rai the owner of West Kenya Sugar Company and his tycoon brother Sarbjit Singh Rai, owner of Uganda-based Sarrai Group had move to court over the management of Mumias Sugar company about one year ago.

"Let them withdraw the court case and move out. I have told them there are only three options left, they either move out, go to jail or embark on the journey to heaven," said Ruto.

The Opposition Coalition lawmakers emphasized that they support the efforts the renewed fights to revive the state-owned sugar companies but cautioned that wanton threats will not dismantle the sugar cartels.

"Mr. Janswat Rai is a human being whose life deserves to be protected at all cost just like any other person living in Kenya. The President was out of line in stating that Mr. Rai be taken to heaven, and we all know what that means!" Madzayo said.

The Azimio La Umoja senators urged President Ruto to allow Parliament to formulate proposals that will revive the sugar sector instead of issuing callous threats to investors who preserve the right to be protected.

"We will await proposals in Parliament that will revive a once proud industry and restore hope and improve the livelihoods of the many sugarcane farmers in the Western Region," said Madzayo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto's sentiments comes days Rai was allegedly kidnapped after a CCTV footage provided by the family of billionaire the shows how he was seemingly abducted in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

Rai was subsequently released on Sunday with details concerning his kidnapping still scanty.

The footage shows Rai being pulled out of a vehicle and forced into a waiting double-cabin pickup.

It revealed his car being intercepted at a junction in the estate before being abducted and t is this evidence that the family used reached the conclusion that their kin had been abducted.

Police said no contact had been made to the family so far from the suspected kidnappers.

No demand for ransom has also been made, according to the investigators.