Nigeria: My Plans for Nigeria If Elected Senate President - Akpabio

A candidate for the position of senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, spoke about how he would lead the senate if he is elected.

Mr Akpabio, who has been adopted by the ruling party, APC, as its candidate for the position, said the Senate under him "will hold public hearings before we take any decision in the interests of Nigerians."

The former Akwa Ibom governor spoke in an interview with journalists after a meeting at the State House, Abuja, with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Read the transcript of the interview below.

Q: The coast seems clear to you, what are you bringing on board if you eventually win?

Akpabio: Robust legislative debate which I'll do everything possible to ensure that we meet the aspirations of Nigerians. We will hold public hearings before we take any decision in the interests of Nigerians, for the betterment of Nigeria.

We will think Nigeria first, every senator irrespective of political party must come into the chambers as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

So, we have a lot to do. We must assist the president, Bola Tinubu, to put the right policies in place by we putting the right legislation in place to make sure that business thrives and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

I assure you that every senator is important and there's no political party once I'm inside there. Everybody is important and all political parties shall be carried along.

Q: How do you intend to pacify those who are not on the same page with you?

Akpabio: In the business of politics, not everybody will be on the same page. But here, we have over 90 per cent of people supporting the choice of the party and I believe that even those that are not on board, I assure them that I will carry them on board.

Q: With over 90 per cent, that seems like victory for you...?

Akpabio: I won't say anything but I will say we leave it to God almighty. But I must thank the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and the governor of Imo State and former governor of Kano State and all former governors in the APC and all the governors in PDP and other political parties and even all the political parties we have visited who have shown so much support in having one Nigerian National Assembly, one Nigerian senate and a senate that will work for the good people of Nigeria. That is my pledge and I assure you that it shall be uncommon.