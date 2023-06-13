Nigeria: Cook-a-Thon - Chef Dami Surpasses Hilda Baci's 100-Hour Record

13 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi has surpassed the 100-hour world cooking record attempt by Hilda Baci.

The Ekiti-based chef announced the new feat via her Twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday.

Baci had grabbed the headlines some weeks back when she surpassed the world cooking record of 87 hours 45 minutes previously set by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, in 2019

Her attempt, however, is yet to be officially certified by the Guinness World Record (GWR).

In a video, Adeparusi, who is targeting a new cooking record of 120-hour, and her colleagues were seen celebrating her 100-hour feat.

Dami who is a 300-level FUOYE student commenced the cooking marathon on June 9 and has since become a viral sensation.

Her attempt has also sparked different reactions from social media users.

While some users lauded her courage and initiative, others criticised her for alleged plan to undercut Baci's attempt.

Yemi Oyebanji, the first lady of Ekiti state, commended the chef and described her efforts as a show of determination and courage.

Baci also declared her support for her, quashing rumoured rivalry between them.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.