Nigeria: Hilda Baci - Real Reason I Broke Longest Cooking Time Record

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has gone to church to share testimony of her cooking milestone.

The entrepreneur, last Monday, made history when she completed a 100-hour cooking marathon.

Hilda took to her Twitter page to share a clip of her testimony session while in church.

While appreciating God for the grace she enjoyed during her cooking challenge, she said no amount of PR would have been able to pull together the cascade of love she received during her cook-a-thon.

"The grace of God will always be sufficient for me. Because honestly the Pastor had preached about grace and had said there are different types of grace, grace for money, favour; I prayed for all-round grace when taking up this attempt.

"Because the truth is a lot of people have talked about being able to afford PR but there is no amount of money that can get the love," she said.