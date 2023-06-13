Nigeria: 10 Key Things to Know About Tajudeen Abbas, New Speaker of House of Reps

Hon Tajudeen Abbas has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

Abbas from Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State got a total of 353 votes from the majority members of the House on Tuesday.

He defeated Aminu Sani Jaji and Ahmed Idris Wase who had 3 votes each.

Here are what to know about Abbas:

1. Dr Abbas was born on October 1, 1963, in Kaduna State.

2. He hails from the Zazzau Emirate and is a prince with the traditional title of the Iyan Zazzau.

3. He holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna, in 1988 and 1993 respectively.

4. He furthered his education by completing a doctorate degree in business management at the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 2010.

5. He became a lecturer at the Kaduna State University (KASU) between 1993 to 2001.

6. From 2001 to 2005, Abbas worked as a Marketing Manager at the Nigerian Tobacco Distribution Company, now the British-American Tobacco Company.

7. Abbas left private and academia to join politics in 2010, where he contested for the House of Representatives seat in 2011 and won.

8. He sponsored the highest number of bills in the 8th assembly between 2015 and 2019 and also sponsored record-breaking 74 bills out of which 21 were signed into law between 2019 to 2023.

9. He had served in more than seven committees in the House since 2015 including Commerce, Finance, Special Duties, Defence, Public Procurement, and National Planning and Economic Development Committee.

10. Until his emergence as the Speaker, Abbas was the House Committee Chairman for Land Transport.