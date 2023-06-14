Nigeria: Kwara Governor Mourns As 100 Feared Dead in Boat Mishap

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the people of Patigi in Patigi local government area of the state over a boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing.

LEADERSHIP gathered that about 100 persons lost their lives to the boat mishap that occurred at Egbu village in Patigi local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday

when the victims were returning from a marriage ceremony at the neighbouring Egboti village in Niger State.

It was also gathered that about 50 bodies have been recovered from the river where the boat capsized.

Sources also said that the boat was carrying over 300 passengers on the return trip from the venue of the marriage before it capsized at Egbu village.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said that the command has directed the Divisional Police Officer in Patigi to gather more information on the incident.

Governor AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said it was sad to receive the report of boat mishap involving many people.

"The governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi -- all in Patigi.

"The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims.

"The governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors. He commends the alertness of the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap," the statement added.