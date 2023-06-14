Nigeria: Kwara Boat Mishap - HYPPADEC Dispatches Experts for Rescue Operations

13 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) said it has a dispatched a team of experts from its Kwara State office to the scene of a boat mishap in Patigi local government area of the state to assist in search operations.

The commission said it was awaiting a comprehensive report on the mishap to be guided on the next line of action to be taken to contain future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

The managing director of HYPPADEC, Alh Abubakar Yelwa, in a statement described as tragic, the boat mishap that claimed many lives on the River Niger.

The HYPPADEC Chief Executive said the incidence is shocking and sad owing to the intensity of casualties recorded.

"Accordingly, the Commission has already dispatched a team of experts from Kwara state office to the scene to assist in search operations while it awaits a comprehensive report on the mishap to be guided on the next line of action to be taken to contain future occurrence of the ugly incidence," Yelwa said in a statement signed by head, Press and Public Affairs, Nuts Wakili.

Yelwa sympathised with the family of the victims while praying for quick recovery of the survivors.

He also expressed heartfelt condolences to Kwara State Government, Patigi Emirate and the families of the deceased.

