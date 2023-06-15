Nigeria: Kwara Boat Mishap - 144 Rescued, 33 Bodies Found in Niger

No fewer than 144 victims of Monday's boat mishap at Egbu village in Patigi local government area of Kwara State have been rescued.

The state police command disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday.

The police command, in the statement signed by the command's spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, added that a total of 106 persons died in the incident.

It said the boat involved in the disaster was conveying about 250 persons from Gboti village in Niger State to Patigi in Kwara when the incident occurred.

It disclosed that the casualties were people from Ebu village with 61 casualties, Dzakan village with 38, Kpada village with four and three other casualties from Kogi State, putting the total number of casualties at 106.

"The total number of rescued people stands at about 144," it added.

The statement reads: "Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of Kwara State of the unfortunate boat accident that happened in Patigi Local Government Area of the state at about 0300 hours on June 12, 2023.

"Information was received by the Divisional Police Officer of Patigi Divisional Headquarters to the effect that a boat accident occurred around the River Niger axis.

"The commissioner of police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama , immediately after receiving the information dispatched a team of policemen to join the policemen and other locals already on their way to locate the exact spot the boat accident happened to join in the rescue efforts.

"The boat was said to have conveyed about 250 people from a village called Gboti via Patigi after a wedding ceremony to Ebu Village and Dzakan Village, all within Patigi's local government area.

"On leaving the shore, one part of the boat by the engine side collapsed where water penetrated the boat, which ultimately led to the boat capsizing. All efforts to draw the attention of the villagers hosting the wedding ceremony for assistance by the persons in the boat proved abortive, leading to the deaths of about one hundred and six (106) people.

"Among the casualties were people from Ebu Village with 61 casualties, Dzakan Village with 38, Kpada Village with 4 dead, and three (3) other casualties from Kogi State, putting the total number of casualties at one hundred and six (106) and the total number of rescued people at about 144.

"The commissioner of Police, Kwara State, wishes, on behalf of the Kwara State Police Command, to commensurately share in the grief of the families of dead victims, praying that the souls of the departed rest in peace."

The police commissioner directed that the policemen on the rescue operation should continue in the effort while providing security for the rescued victims of the accident until they are fully recovered from the shock and trauma of the accident and handed over to their families."

Meanwhile, Niger State emergency officials have recovered 33 bodies of the 103 people who died in the boat mishap in Kwara parts of River Niger.

The emergency rescue team from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency was mobilised to complement the sister state.

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, described the incident as heartbreaking

While commiserating with the government and people of Kwara state over the boat mishap, Governor Bago, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, expressed shock over the disaster.

He said, "This is heartbreaking and sympathetic, but as people who believe in the will of Allah, we cannot question His actions, we will rather accept it and remain steadfast in Him".

The governor commended the efforts of Mokwa local government council chairman and the acting director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for taking necessary steps to rescue some people.

He, however, advised the people, especially those around riverine communities, to ensure the use of live jackets when boarding a boat and avoid midnight boarding and overcrowding of boats.

Tinubu Orders Thorough Investigation

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough investigation into the boat mishap which claimed over 106 lives in Kwara State.

While urging the Kwara State government and relevant federal agencies to look into the circumstances surrounding the boat accident, President Tinubu promised that his administration would look into the challenges of inland water transportation in the country to ensure the matter of safety and operational standards are strictly adhered to.

In a statement issued by the presidential media office, Tinubu said, "The Kwara State government and relevant federal agencies should work together to unravel the immediate and remote causes of this unfortunate accident. Immediate relief and necessary assistance should also be provided to the survivors and families of victims".

The president said he was deeply saddened by the news of the tragic boat accident, especially when the victims are said to be wedding guests.

He noted: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of our people in Kwara State. That the victims were guests at a wedding ceremony made the unfortunate accident more painful.

"My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of victims of the tragic mishap. I also sympathise with the government and people of Kwara State over the accident. May all loved ones find comfort".

Also yesterday, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, led a government delegation to Patigi to commiserate with families affected in the Monday night boat mishap, in which 106 have been confirmed dead.

The governor said the government will send a team to Lagos State to look at how their waterways law works, adding that," our immediate step is to deliver at least 1000 life jackets to support safe travels on water in the area."

AbdulRazaq first headed to the palace of the Etsu Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Bologi II, who then joined the governor to visit the riverine communities affected in the accident.

"It is a sad event. We commiserate with our people in Patigi Emirate, including the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II. We are deeply saddened by the event," AbdulRazaq told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Kpada and Duro, the headquarters of Ebu and Dzakan settlements whose residents died in the incident.