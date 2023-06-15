Togo: Collective Security

The 'Lomé Peace and Security Forum' will take place in the capital of Togo on October 21 and 22, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This initiative, launched by President Faure Gnassingbé, is part of the African initiatives that aim to address the continent's need to work more towards peace consolidation and the establishment of collective security in an environment marked by the emergence of new areas of tension and the complexity of security challenges due to the expansion of the terrorist threat and the prevalence of organized transnational crime, the statement says.

The theme of the meeting will be "How to strengthen transitions towards democratic governance in Africa?"

Representatives from African and non-African governments, high-level experts, actors from civil society organizations, the academic world, international organizations, business circles, and professional organizations are expected to attend.

According to the organizers, the meeting aims to develop "a new prism of understanding and interpretation of political transitions, taking into account the contexts and dynamics of their emergence, as well as the crucial issues and challenges related to strengthening democratic governance in Africa."