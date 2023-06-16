Nigeria Seeks Sustained Intervention From Global Fund in Fight Against Aids, TB, Malaria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has sought for a sustained intervention from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in consolidating its gain in the fight against the menaces in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the appeal while receiving in audience a delegation from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM), led by the acting Chairman of Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism for Nigeria, Ayo Ipinmoye, in his office on Thursday.

In a statement by the office of the SGF, having thanked the funding organisation for its immense contributions in stemming the tide of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the country, he sought for more intervention from the Global Fund to enable Nigeria stamp out the dreaded diseases.

In his words: "Your intervention in TB and malaria are very much welcome. I also learnt that you also intervened in the prevalence of AIDS, I know it has really gone down, but there are some little signs that it has not yet completely eliminated, but we are very much on course- we immensely appreciate the support... We need this intervention to continue."

He assured the Global Fund of Nigeria's commitment to fight against the tripartite diseases and optimal utilisation of the funds dedicated for the project.

He added that his office will continue to collaborate with the organisation to ensure the implementation of the intervention.

Speaking earlier, the Country Portfolio Manager, Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the Global Fund has approved about $1billion for Nigeria as part of its grant to assist the country in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), malaria, and HIV/AIDS for the next three years, with the implementation plan commencing from January 2024.

He also added that out of approximately 110 countries, Nigeria is the highest beneficiary of the Global Fund grants.

Dr. Nouboussi said that Global Fund was working with Country Coordinating Mechanism in ensuring equitable disbursement of funds to affected countries in the fight against tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria around the globe.

He, therefore, sought the support of the SGF to ensure speedy implementation of the funding to Nigeria in the fight against AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis in the country.

He commended the Federal Government for the success it recorded in the fight against the three dreaded diseases, with emphasis on tuberculosis, which according to him, Nigeria is one of the countries that have achieved great feat on the treatment of tuberculosis.

The Global Fund was launched in 2002 as the result of a global consensus that a new mechanism was needed to finance a massive and rapid international effort to drive back AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria - three diseases which stand as some of the greatest impediments to the sustainable development of much of the world.