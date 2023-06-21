Nigeria: Edo Govt to Introduce HPV, Malaria Vaccines Into Routine Immunisation

"The HPV vaccine is to prevent our children from coming down with cervical cancer, which is now rampant in society."

Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency says Malaria and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines will be introduced into routine immunisations for children in 2024.

Elfrida Omogun, the agency's state immunisation officer, stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday, shortly after the agency's PHCs "Social Mobilisation Committee/ Quarterly Stakeholders' meeting".

Mrs Omogun said that Edo was in the second phase of implementing the HPV vaccination in the country.

"Edo will benefit from the second phase of the HPV vaccine that will be given to children between ages nine and 15.

"The HPV vaccine is to prevent our children from coming down with cervical cancer, which is now rampant in society," he said.

She sought collaboration with relevant organisations and individuals in the implementation of the agency's health interventions for better outcomes.

"We are sensitising our stakeholders so they can inform the public about our health programmes," she said.

She added that measles revaccination was ongoing in some wards in eight local government councils in the state to meet up with the expected target.

Speaking, Irene Uabor, the agency's health education officer, urged Edo residents to utilise Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) nearest to them for their basic health care needs.

"We want Edo residents to utilise our PHCs effectively. Our PHCs services are numerous; we do immunisation, nutrition, family planning and general family health.

"We want our stakeholders to be abreast with PHC activities and communicate the same to their different communities and associations," she said.

Mrs Uabor added that plans were ongoing to implement the Community Health Influencers Promoters and Services Programme in the state.